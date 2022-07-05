Prince Harry, Meghan ‘worried’ Lilibet will be ‘written out of history’

file footage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly worried that their one-year-old daughter Lilibet may be ‘written out of royal history’ after she was famously denied a photo-op with her great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex visited the UK with their two kids, Archie and Lilibet, for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee last month, with the trip marking the first meeting of Lilibet with her royal relatives, including the monarch.

And while Harry and Meghan threw their daughter a first birthday at Frogmore Cottage, they were reportedly denied permission to get an official portrait of Lilibet with the Queen.

Commenting on how the snub may have translated for Prince Harry and Meghan, royal expert Neil Sean said on his YouTube channel: “According to a good source in the US, they feel that they’ve been re-written out of royal history.”

“The fact that they decided to release that picture of their daughter to the world was simply a kickback to say, ‘here she is, this is what you’re missing out on’,” he added.

Sean continued that the Queen’s refusal to have a picture released with Lilibet is likely to have ‘frustrated’ both Harry and Meghan.

“By not having a picture with Her Majesty the Queen, according to that good source, it appears that both Harry and Meghan feel that their daughter is going to be re-written out of history,” he reiterated.

“This is because if you think about it logically, when are they next going to return? When will the opportunity be there to have a formal portrait with our gracious monarch? And at 96 years old they have to look logically at that. So will their daughter Lili ever truly get to meet her great-grandmother again?” he questioned.