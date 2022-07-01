Travis Barker’s ex-wife praises his ‘beautiful wife’ Kourtney Kardashian

Travis Barker’s ex-wife Shanna Moakler recently showered praises over the drummer's present wife Kourtney Kardashian amid his health scare.
Moakler sent a heartfelt wish of ‘speedy recovery’ to the drummer who was rushed to the hospital earlier this week with suspected pancreatitis.
During her conversation with TMZ, the 47-year-old former model, who was married to the Blink-182 rockstar from 2004 to 2008, sent a positive message to her former spouse.
“Thank you to everyone who has reached out with concern to my ex and father of my children, I know he is in great hands and surrounded by loving support and the best medical teams available and his beautiful wife Kourtney,” she said.
"I pray for a speedy recovery and for the comfort of my children as I know they are very concerned and worried,” Moakler continued.
"Travis has beat the odds numerous times and I know with his support system he will do it again. I will always be there for him and my children,” she added.
Noah Schnapp opens up about meeting with Zendaya
Alexandra Daddario weds producer Andrew Form
Financial report shows Queen Elizabeth spent $56,300 on one train ride
Queen Elizabeth continues to perform royal duties
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may find themselves ‘at odds’ if Prince William invites them to his birthday
Johnny Depp's ex Amber heard is reportedly being investigated for allegations of perjury in Australia