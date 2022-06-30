Prince Charles defended for accepting bag full of money

Following reports that the Prince Charles received €3million in cash from a former Qatari prime minister between 2011-15, a source said that the Charity Commission has not opened an investigation, according to a senior royal correspondent.
A senior palace aide said that Prince Charles will “never again” accept bags of cash for his charities.
Last weekend, the Sunday Times reported that Prince Charles received donations in cash totalling €3 million (£2.6 million) for one of his charities between 2011 and 2015.
Now a senior royal source in the prince’s office has insisted it would not happened again.
Here's the full statement:
Zendaya speaks on new status and its challenges in a latest interview
Prince Andrew reportedly felt ‘at home’ on convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein’s notorious ‘Paedo Island’
Anna Kendrick and Bill Hader have called it quits after being together for two years
Lauren Conrad opens up about her ectopic pregnancy on Instagram
Meghan Markle is reportedly ‘just getting started’ with her foray into showbiz alongside husband Prince Harry
Prince Harry is reportedly ‘dialing back’ on his PR commitments because he's fed up of Netflix cameras