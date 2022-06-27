Major boost to PTI as LHC directs ECP to notify MPs on reserved seats

The Lahore High Court building. -File

LAHORE: In a major development, the Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday accepted the plea of the PTI and directed the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to notify the members on Punjab Assembly's reserved seats.

The PTI had approached the LHC against the ECP decision deferring the issuance of notification of reserved assembly seats till the by-elections on 20 vacant seats.

On June 2, the ECP had ruled that the allocation of reserved seats — three women and two minorities — would be notified after the conclusion of the by-polls scheduled on July 17.

The seats — for which the by-elections will take place — fell vacant after the ECP had de-notified 25 PTI dissident MPAs — 20 general candidates, three women, and two minority members — who had voted for PML-N’s Hamza Shahbaz against their party's line during the Punjab chief minister’s election last month.



“ECP is bound to issue notification under Section 6 of Article 224 of the Constitution,” read the petition. The petitioner had pleaded with the court to suspend the ECP’s verdict and order to notify new MPAs on the five reserved seats, recommended by the PTI.

After the LHC order, the five reserved seats will be allocated to the PTI which will increase their number in the provincial legislature.



More to follow…