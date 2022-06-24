Meghan Markle throws her support behind mum-led gun control movement

Prince Harry's wife Meghan Markle has raised her voice to support a mum-led gun control movement.

The Duchess of Sussex recently sent a letter of support to members of the Moms Demand Action group.



The mum-of two 's letter, which shows her support for enforcing stricter gun controls in the US, comes after her visit to Robb Elementary - where the school shooting happened in May.

The group was formed by activist Shannon Watts following the Sandy Hook school shooting which happened 10 years ago when Adam Lanza shot and killed 26 people.

Archie and Lilibet's mom , in her letter, described Ms Watts as a "fearless leader" and offered "a huge thank you for the work you are doing to keep our kids, families, and communities safe".