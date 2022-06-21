Sandra Bullock takes a break from acting as she feels ‘burn out’

FileFootage

Sandra Bullock left her fans concerned with the sudden announcement of her taking a break from acting.



During her latest conversation with The Hollywood Reporter, she admitted feeling burnt out amidst her hectic schedule of her.

The 57-year-old actor said, “I don't want to be beholden to anyone's schedule other than my own. I'm so burnt out. I'm so tired, and I'm so not capable of making healthy, smart decisions and I know it."

The actor also hinted that not stepping away from the limelight would implicate her personal life.

The Lost City actor also expressed that she previously talked to herself about finding success.

“I said to myself, 'Stop looking for it here because it doesn't exist here. You already have it; establish it, find it and be OK not having work to validate you'," she expressed.

Amidst the uncertainty of her return to the big screen post-hiatus, Bullock all-set to star in the action-comedy Bullet Train alongside Brad Pitt and Michael Shannon.