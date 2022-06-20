Justin Timberlake receives sweet tribute from Jessica Biel on Father’s Day: ‘You’re the world’

File Footage

Justin Timberlake's ladylove Jessica Biel paid a sweet tribute to him as she shared a heart warming family photo.



Taking to Instagram, the Total Recall star dropped an adorable picture featuring herself with Timberlake and their two boys.

“To the world, you are a dad,” she captioned the snap. “But to your family, you are the world.”

Biel added, “I don’t know who said that, but whomever it was, they bodied that (expletive). We love you baby. Thank you for being our everything!”

Timberlake also marked Father’s Day with a rare picture of his two sons, Phineas Timberlake and Silas Randall Timberlake.



The Palmer actor shared the snap of his kids as they play piano together.

“My two favorite melodies,” the 41-year-old star captioned the photo. “Happy Father’s Day to all the Dad’s out there!!!”

Jennifer Aniston also reacted to the adorable image which has garnered thousands of likes so far.

The couple dated for four years before tying the knot in 2012. The power couple will be celebrating their 10 year anniversary this year.

