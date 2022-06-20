Pacer Hasan Ali prefers visit to northern areas over foreign tour, photos go viral

Hasan Ali with his family. — Twitter/@RealHa55an

ISLAMABAD: Pakistani pacer Hasan Ali prefers a visit to northern areas over a foreign trip during the off-season, it emerged after photos of him along with his wife and daughter started making the rounds on the internet.

Ali is keen to visit the tourist spots in the country. It is pertinent to mention here that after playing the home series against West Indies, the national cricketers are now free before their upcoming tour to Sri Lanka. Some members of the Pakistan team are playing county cricket in England while others are enjoying outings and picnics.







