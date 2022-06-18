Ananya Panday showers praises on Shah Rukh Khan; calls him ‘huge inspiration’

India’s much-adored actress Ananya Panday is confessing that Shah Rukh Khan has contributed a lot to make her the person that she is today.



The Liger actress, in her recent interview with HT Brunch, has been all praises for SRK and called him a huge inspiration for her.

Ananya also recalled how the King of Bollywood used to train her and Suhana Khan for their sports day and Taekwondo classes.

For the uninitiated, Ananya shares a close bond with Suhana and Shanaya Kapoor. The actress lauded Shah Rukh and Sanjay Kapoor for being very hands-on parents.

“It was and still is like a large family. They were also huge inspirations while growing up,” she added.

Furthermore, the Pati Patni Aur Woh actress emphasised that she is a huge fan of the king of person Shah Rukh Khan is off the screen. “He made a huge contribution in shaping me into the person I am today. He always ensured that we were raised well and were treated just like other kids”, Ananya was quoted as saying.

As of now, Ananya is looking forward to the release of Puri Jagganadh’s upcoming pan-India film Liger which also stars Vijay Deverakonda in the lead. The movie is slated to release on August 25 this year.

Besides, she is also working on Arjun Varain Singh’s Kho Gaye Hum Kahan with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav.