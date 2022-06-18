Leonardo DiCaprio girlfriend,25, mocked over age difference with the star

Leonardo DiCaprio's girlfriend Camila Morrone is getting bashed on her 25th birthday!

The 47-year-old, who has been dating Camilla since 2017, will celebrate five years of togetherness with the Argentine-American model this year.

However, amid her birthday celebrations, netizens are pointing out the massive age gap between the couple and Leo's history of dating women not more than 25 years.

"One quarter century down. Thank you to everyone sending me bday love. Smiles from sunny Minnesota," Morrone wrote on her Instagram birthday post.

"Damn u and your man are breaking up?" one user questioned while another added: "Can one of Leo's girlfriends make it to 26 lol."



A follower posted: "I’m sure your relationship was fun while it lasted."

"your relationship gonna be over honey," another added.

"It’s the final countdown," they captioned the tweet which gathered tens of thousands of likes.

Speaking in an earlier interview, Morrone snubbed critics over her age gap with Leo: "There’s so many relationships in Hollywood — and in the history of the world — where people have large age gaps."

"I just think anyone should be able to date who they want to date."