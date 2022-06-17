Inside Cristiano Ronaldo, Georgina Rodriguez’s lavish getaway

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez escaped to a secluded luxury villa on the island of Majorca to mark their romantic getaway weeks after welcoming a baby girl.

The 37-year-old football star and his family are planning to spend the holidays at the foot of the Tramuntana Mountains.

The lovebirds, joined by their kids, used a $ 20 million G200 private jet to reach the scenic destination.

The Manchester United star also took two of his lavish cars to the island in addition to Ronaldo’s £5.5million super yacht, moored at the nearby Port Adriano.

The family of seven boarded on a twin-engine jet which has Wi-Fi, a telephone, fax machine, electric oven, microwave, refrigerator, and an entertainment system.

Meanwhile, the luxuries villa has its own gym, pool and jacuzzis, a beach volleyball court and a mini-football pitch.