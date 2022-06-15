Prince William, Kate Middleton ‘blocking’ Prince Andrew from ‘getting to’ Queen?

Prince William and Kate Middleton to ‘block’ Prince Andrew’s attempts at redemption and ‘keep him away’ from Queen Elizabeth.

This claim has been made by royal editor for the Daily Mirror, Russell Myers, in his interview with ITV’s Lorraine.

He started off by saying, “What is Andrew doing? He has essentially been put into early retirement, he’s still wanting to get into royal duties although he’s been banished from royal life essentially.”



“What he has been doing, he has been visiting the Queen and we know that the Queen has had her mobility issues, her health issues, over the last few months, so Prince Andrew was a regular visitor.”

“However, that is all about to change because the Cambridges are moving to Windsor and it seems as though that is going to be happening sooner rather than later.”

“This had been rumoured over the last year, sort of 18 months, that they wanted to get out of London, that they wanted to bring their children up in the countryside.”

“Now, it has been reported that this is going to be happening in a matter of weeks because they have taken, sort of, ownership of Adelaide Cottage.”

“But, it’s just down the road from the Queen, about a ten minute walk,” and the couple intend to visit the Queen more so than before, to take care of her growing fraility.

“This cottage doesn’t need anything doing to it, it doesn’t need a big refurb like Harry and Meghan’s Frogmore Cottage, literally down the road needed and caused a huge load of controversy.”