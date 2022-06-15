Mickey Arthur hits back at Umar Akmal

This combo shows former Pakistan cricketer Umar Akmal and ex-national head coach Mickey Arthur.

Former Pakistan head coach Mickey Arthur has reacted strongly to the allegations levelled against him by former national cricketer Umar Akmal.

In a message on Twitter, Arthur addressed Akmal and said that he should "take a look in the mirror".

The former coach was responding to Umar Akmal’s claim in a TV show, shared by sports journalist Aalia Rasheed. “Mickey Arthur has spoiled my career. The then selection committee and local coaches didn’t support me,” Akmal was quoted as saying.



In a press conference in August 2017, Akmal had claimed that Arthur used foul language and insulted him, telling him to go and play club cricket.

However, the former coach had denied the allegations and said that he had not insulted the cricketer.