Britney Spears and Sam Asghari's wedding in pictures

Britney Spears took to Instagram to share multiple pictures of her wedding with Sam Asghari on Friday.
Spears has married her longtime partner Sam Asghari at a Southern California ceremony.
Asghari’s representative Brandon Cohen confirmed the couple’s nuptials. He said: “I am very ecstatic this day has come, and they are married. I know he wanted this for so long. He is so caring and supportive every step of the way.”
