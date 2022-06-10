Prince Harry being ‘coached’ in royal relations before reaching out to Prince William

Prince Harry has reportedly been receiving a lot of coaching in order to reach out to Prince William experts warn.
Royal commentator Robert Jobson made this revelation during his appearance on the show Sunrise.
He explained the need and was quoted saying, “One of these brothers needs to make an approach, probably William to say, 'enough is enough'. It's becoming too much of an embarrassing story I think.”
“I'm sure their dad and their grandma would much prefer it if it just went away,” he added.
“But they're both testosterone-fuelled young men and they think they're defending their wives.”
“They were very close when they were young. Maybe they should watch a few home movies and remember the times they used to share and just put it all behind them.”
