Kylie Jenner flaunts her fortune as she poses in $200K Lamborghini

Kylie Jenner left fans jaw-dropped with her recent social media post as the diva showed off her $200K Lamborghini.
Taking to Instagram on Thursday, the reality star dropped a selfie in one of 15 of her luxury cars that make up around $6million.
The Kylie Cosmetics mogul captioned the post, “Fast”. The mum-of-two wore a multi-coloured top and completed her look with pink-tinted sunglasses.
The diva also showed off her silver rings while she looked gorgeous in her dark hair brown.
Kylie previously gave fans a sneak peek at her white, red, beige and black Rolls-Royces. She also owns an expensive and rare white Bugatti Chiron.
She has also seen driving a black Ferrari LaFerrari, Mercedes black G550 4×4 and maroon and black G-Wagons.
Kylie once told Vogue that her daughter Stormi decides that car they take out for the day.
