Prince Harry demanded by Prince Charles amid 'excessive pressure' on William

Prince Harry is essential for the long term future of the monarch, says expert.
Royal author Tina Brown believes that Prince Charles during his Kingship, would heavily rely on sons Prince William and Harry amid massive workload.
Appearing on the Guardian's podcast Today in Focus, she said: "It's looking a bit skeletal, because they weren't supposed to be losing Andrew or Harry, so a bit of a problem slimmed-down monarchy at the moment.
"I think there is a great effort to try to make everybody focus on the heir, Charles, and William and Kate.
"But there is a lot of pressure on that.
"I think there is excessive pressure on the Cambridges at the moment to be essentially taking up the slack for both Harry and Andrew.
"And I do think at a certain point they are going to need Harry back, particularly probably after the Queen dies, because he was an asset."
Harry, alongside wife Meghan Markle left UK after stepping down as senior royals. The couple now lives in a mansion in California with their two kids.
