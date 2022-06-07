Prince Harry invitation to Prince William for Lili's birthday ignored: Report

Prince Harry invitation to Prince William for Lili's birthday dissed: Report

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle invitation for Lilibet's birthday was reportedly snubbed by the Cambridges.

Hoping to extend an olive branch to elder brother, the Duke of Sussex hosted a laid back celebration to mark Lili's big day while also inviting Kate Middleton and her children.

However, occupied in royal engagements, the Cambridges jetted off to Wales with kids Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

Eventually, Harry and Meghan left for US on Sunday, without spending time with William and family.

One UK-based royal insider says as per Page Six: “Things are still fraught — William is still wary of spending any time alone with Harry as you never quite know what may be reported back afterwards.”