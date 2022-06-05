Amber Heard trial loss against Johnny Depp broken down: ‘Didn’t lose right to speak’

Amber Heard’s claims about having lost the ‘right to speak’ have just been addressed by a former prosecutor following her loss in the Johnny Depp defamation case.
This observation has been offered by Neama Rahmani, a former federal prosecutor and the president of West Coast Trial Lawyers.
She addressed Amber Heard’s case against Johnny Depp and pointed out how Ms Heard’s claims about “not being able to speak freely” is “not a free speech issue.”
Ms Rahmani explained that it all came down to more of an issue of “credibility”.
The former prosecutor started off by explaining how the verdict in the Johnny Depp-Amber Heard case is unlikely to have any implications in the future when it comes to the First Amendment Law.
She was also quoted saying, “This isn't really a free speech issue, this is really a credibility issue.”
In her eyes, at the end of the day, the issue came down to nothing more than having “the jurors [find out] that she lied, and she knew she was lying.”
