Anushka Sharma’s table reads for Chakda Xpress is all fun and work: Video

Anushkha Sharma has currently been training hard to play the role of cricketer Julian Goswami in her latest movie Chakda Xpress for the past few months.

The actress makes sure to update her fans via social media by posting videos and photos of her drills.



Speaking of which, on Saturday morning, the PK star turned to Instagram to share a glimpse of her table read session for the movie with her 58 million followers.

In a video, the Sultan actress could be seen donning a casual outfit with zero make-up and a messy bun.

It seemed the 34-year-old was having a ball with her co-stars and team, as she was smiling all along.

Moreover, the Hum Apke Hain Kaun actress Renuka Shahane and Jai Ho actor Mahesh Thakur were spotted along with Sharma during script reading.

Meanwhile, the Zero actress wrote in the caption, “Will strive to bring my all to the table.”

In no time, fans expressed their excitement to see their favourite actress in action after a long time and left heart-shaped emoticons in the comment section.

