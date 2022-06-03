Taylor continues journey back from injury in France

MONTREUIL: American double Olympic champion Christian Taylor was the headline draw at the Montreuil meet in France on Thursday as part of his preparation for the world championships after serious injury.
This was only the 2012 and 2016 gold medallist´s second competition after a ruptured achilles tendon in Ostrava, the Czech Republic, just over a year ago.
Taylor, who owns the second longest triple jump in history (18.21) behind Jonathan Edwards´s world record of 18.29m set in 1995, had to settle for a modest 16.11, after his 15.91 in Puerto Rico last month.
Cuba´s Lazaro MartÃnez posted the top jump of 17.30m, a personal best.
Taylor as defending champion automatically qualifies for the July 15-24 world championships in Eugene, Oregon.
