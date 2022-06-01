Meghan Markle brother questions her 'agenda' as she fails to see ailing father

Meghan Markle latest Texas appearance is branded a 'publicity stunt' by half brother Thomas Markle Jr.

Speaking to GB News' Dan Wootton, the Duchess of Sussex sibling branded her recent gesture 'insensitive' and PR hungry before mocking her for snubbing ailing father.

Markle Jr said: “It feels like a publicity stunt.

“She wants people to think she’s trying to solve things, I don’t know what her agenda is, but it’s totally wrong.

Meghan flew off to Texas to pay her condolences after 19 children and 2 teachers were killed in the Robb School shooting.

“It’s the most insensitive thing I’ve seen in my life, that little walk she did, like she was on a stage.

“She’s just trying to make herself look better.

“If you want to show some love and support for my Dad, step in and definitely give some support.”

He added: “My dad is here, in the room with me. He wants to say that he was very much looking forward to attending the Jubilee celebrations.

“He really wanted to be there and he sends the Queen his best regards.

“She’s had every opportunity to reach out - she’s only three or four hours away. She needs to figure out who she is as a person."