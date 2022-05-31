Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to have ‘zero’ royal engagements at Queen’s Jubilee

File Footage





Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are expected to have no royal engagements to tend to on their own when they visit the UK for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee festivities this week, reported Express UK.

According to royal sources, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will reportedly ‘keep it simple’ during their stay at the Frogmore Cottage in Windsor.

They are only expected to attend the Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul’s Cathedral with the royal family on Friday.

Apart from the service, Harry and Meghan are also expected to celebrate their daughter Lilibet’s first birthday with the Queen at Windsor over the Jubilee weekend.

This comes as fears about them ‘overshadowing’ the Queen on her Jubilee loom large; the visit marks the first time that the Sussexes return to the UK as a family since leaving in 2020.