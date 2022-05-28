K-Pop sensation BTS will meet President Joe Biden to discuss anti-Asian discrimination

Korean pop sensation BTS is on its way to the White House to meet President Joe Biden on May 31 to address rising anti-Asian hate crimes and discrimination in the country and around the world.



Per media reports by CNN and Reuters, President Biden and BTS will speak on “the importance of diversity and inclusion” and BTS’ role as youth ambassadors to “spread a message of hope and positivity across the world”.

Meanwhile, fans expressed their joy and shared their excitement for the pop sensation on social media.



One user wrote that BTS is the first Korean group to attend White House. Whereas another user was proud of their achievement.

The seven-member band group have already been vocal about anti-Asian hate in the past and even called out racial discrimination on social media.

“We stand against racial discrimination. We condemn violence. You, I and we all have the right to be respected. We will stand together,” shared tweet last year.

Earlier, one of the band members recalled facing discrimination as Asians.

“We have endured expletives without reason and were mocked for the way we look. We were even asked why Asians spoke in English," he shared.

The pop group went on to add, “We cannot put into words the pain of becoming the subject of hatred and violence mainly because we look different.”