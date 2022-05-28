Scarlet Johansson receives support from Marvel film-makers over Disney’s dispute

Marvel directors recently showed their support to Scarlet Johansson over her “payment dispute” with Disney.



Speaking to ET Canada, filmmakers, as well as Russo brothers Joe and Anthony Russo, called out Disney’s treatment of Johansson as “disturbing”.

“That was really not an appropriate way for them to handle that situation. It was disturbing to us as artists,” remarked Joe.

For the unversed, the Avengers’ actress was promised by Disney that her movie Black Widow would be released in the theatres which would “eventually constitute her pay for the movie”.

However, the studio went against their promise and released movie both theatres and OTT platform on the same day and as a result, it affected the sales of tickets and ultimately the Lucy actress fee.

Consequently, the Don Jon star took the matter to the court and charged the studio for mistreatment; though later the disagreement was settled out of court.

Elaborating on the studio’s action, Joe noted, “The studios like Disney are having a conservative reaction, and they’re trying to downplay their need for stars. They’re trying to force IP to be their star, and in accordance with that they’re also then trying to underpay and diminish the need for stars on their projects.”

“Scarlett is a good friend of ours, and we were disheartened by how it was handled. We’re glad it’s resolved,” concluded Joe.