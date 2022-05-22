Kim Kardashian spellbinds onlookers with her svelte physique while enjoying ice cream with loved ones

Kim Kardashian has showcased her svelte physique in a figure hugging grey outfit as she stepped out to enjoy ice cream with North and Penelope ahead of sister Kourtney's wedding to Travis Barker in Italy on Sunday .

The 41-year-old reality star, who's missing her beau Pete in the scenic valley, put her show-stopping figure on display in a tight fitting co-ord during outing in Portofino, leaving onlookers awe-struck with her incredible fit physique.

Pete Davidson ladylove's outing comes as Kardashian-Jenner clan is preparing for Kourtney's extravagant wedding to Travis Barker in the Italian town this afternoon.



Kanye West's ex looked smashing in a very tight fitting pair of grey trousers with a lace pattern and panel detail, alongside a matching corset top.



Kim Kardashian bundled up her newly platinum locks in a tousled bun, with some pieces left down around her face. She shielded her face with a pair of chic black sunglasses. To elevate her looks Khloe's sister added a chunky cross necklace to her ensemble.