KPL President Arif Malik (L) and India's former captain Virat Kohli. Photo: file

Pakistan will offer former Indian captain Virat Kohli to play in the Kashmir Premier League (KPL), a T20 format mega cricketing event aimed at promoting Kashmir's importance and talent at the international level.

In a statement, KPL President Arif Malik said that a formal invitation will be sent to Virat Kohli, adding that it depends on him whether to be a part of the league as a player or to participate as a special guest.

He stressed that the KPL is sending a message of peace to the world.

“We want Indian cricketers to be part of the league and want to reduce tensions on both sides through cricket,” Arif Malik added.

He maintained that the main objective of the league is to promote cricket and provide facilities to the players of this region.

Malik said that preparations for the KPL are in full swing and like the first season, the second season will be held at Muzaffarabad Stadium.

The mega event will start from August 1st and its final will be played on Pakistan's 75th Independence Day (on August 14th).

“Along with the KPL, cricket fans will also get to see a fantasy league in which teams from Muzaffarabad and Srinagar will be seen playing virtually with each other. We want to bring people of both sides together so that we can spread the message of peace,” Malik added.