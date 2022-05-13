‘Good Mourning’ premiere: Machine Gun Kelly, Megan Fox set red carpet on fire 

Rapper Machine Gun Kelly and his fiancée Megan Fox set the red carpet on fire at the premiere event of their new movie Good Mourning on Thursday in California.
The pop sensation couple looked stunning as they arrived in coordinating looks in shades of pink and held hands together while walking on the red carpet at the London Hotel in West Hollywood.
Speaking at the premiere event, MGK, who has co-written and co-directed Good Mourning alongside friend Mod Sun, shared his experience of working with his fiancée in the film.
"She didn't let me lead her character too much in any direction. She was like 'I got this. I understand what this character is,' "he explained.
"She improvised and brought [her character] Kennedy to life, and I've heard a lot of people say that that's their favorite character in the movie," he added.
"I'll always collaborate with Megan," the Mainstream Sellout musician added. "I'm madly in love with her — and I'm also a fan," said MGK to the PEOPLE.
Besides Fox, the Good Mourning cast also stars Pete Davidson, Dove Cameron, Becky G, Whitney Cummings, Zach Villa and Jenna Boyd.
Dr. Muneeb Shah is a dermatologist with 14.6m followers on TikTok. He denied Amber Heard's lawyer's claims about using...
Sohail Khan married Seema Khan in 1998 and shares two kids with her
Chris Pratt recalled working with Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan in Jurassic World in a recent interview
Kim Kardashian is reportedly asking Pete Davidson to move close to her house in Los Angeles
Chris Rock took the stage on May 12 as a part of the UK arm of his 'Ego Deat'h tour
Johnny Depp, Amber Heard’s body language in trials deciphered by body language expert