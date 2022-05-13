Trevor Noah pays homage to grandmother as she passed away at 95: ‘I’ve cried all week’

Trevor Noah mourned the loss of his beloved grandmother who passed away at age 95 in a heart breaking post.

The comedian penned that he cried ‘all week’ on the passing of his granny who showed him ‘the truest definition of unconditional love.’

The 38-year-old began his note with a quote from his grandma, “How can I smile for a photo when I don’t have teeth?”

“This morning our family laid to rest the oldest member of our clan Frances Noah, or as most of us referred to her, Gogo,” he added.

Trevor continued: “My grandmother was born in 1927 and even though she was 95 years old, she still had the best memory of us all. Every moment spent with her felt like a magical journey through time where she would recount all of the family’s greatest joys, losses, achievements and milestones.”

“Her house in Soweto wasn’t just a home, it was a refuge, a place where other women would come when they had no other place to go, a place where members of the community would gather to pray together every single week, a place where everyone was guaranteed to feel the love emanating from her mighty chest.”



He further wrote, “I know many of you grew to love Gogo from afar and I thank you for the condolences and the blessings you’ve sent in her memory. I’ve cried all week celebrating the greatest “movie” I’ve ever watched.”

“A story that began with my first breath and ended with her last. A woman who showed me the truest definition of unconditional love. She passed away peacefully in her sleep and even blessed us with one final Mother’s Day which she enjoyed to the fullest. Hamba Kahle Gogo,” the comedian concluded his note.