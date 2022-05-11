Ranveer Singh drops sweet words for his 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar' co-stars Ratna Pathak, Boman Irani

Ranveer Singh drops sweet words for his Jayeshbhai Jordaar's co-stars Ratna Pathak, Boman Irani

Ranveer Singh poured his heart out with special messages for his upcoming movie Jayeshbhai Jordaar's co-stars and team after a special screening of the film.

Taking to Instagram, the 83 actor dropped pictures with the cast with a heartfelt message for each including Ratna Pathak Shah and Boman Irani.

The 36-year-old star shared several pictures with the Hum Do Hamare Do actor as he wrote, “A special and emotional post-screening moment with the legendary thespian #RatnaPathakShah.”

“She's proud of what we've created,” Ranveer added in the next image.

On the third picture with his reel life mother, he wrote, “I cherish the bond with my onscreen mumma. One of the greatest actors I have had the privilege of collaborating with and learning from."

The actor also paid tribute to the 3 Idiots actor, who plays the role of his father in the comedy drama.

"The most extraordinary man! He is rare. One of a kind,” Ranveer shared. “I am so lucky to be sharing screen space with him. True artist. Beautiful human being @boman_irani.”

In his last story, the Ranveer wrote, "What we all experienced in that room after the cast and crew screening was the stuff of magic.”

“The warmth and fondness exchanged was testament to the sheer heart we poured into this piece of work! We hope you like it!" he concluded.

The much anticipated movie, which also stars Shalini Pandey in lead role, will hit the theaters on 13th May 2022.