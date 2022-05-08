Mawra Hocane to Maya Ali: Stars share heartwarming posts on Mother’s Day 2022

The day to cherish love and appreciation for mothers is finally here as people across the globe are celebrating Mother’s Day, this year on May 8.

Popular Pakistani showbiz stars also flooded social media as they paid heartfelt tributes to their mums on this special day.

Taking to their Instagram handles on Sunday, celebrities including Mawra Hocane, Maya Ali, Azaan Sami Khan, tennis star Sania Mirza, and others shared their love for their mothers.

Many of them also dropped adorable throwback snaps with their mums marking the occasion.

Scroll down to see celebrities’ tributes and messages on the special day for their mothers.

Maya Ali

Mawra Hocane

Minal Khan

Sania Mirza

Azaan Sami Khan

Sanam Baloch

Asma Abbas



