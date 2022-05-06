Jon Batiste tests positive for COVID-19 after attending Met Gala 2022

Jon Batiste has tested positive for COVID-19 just days after attending the Met Gala 2022 event in New York City.
The Freedom crooner on Thursday announced that he and his team have contracted COVID-19 and would be postponing his upcoming Carnegie Hall concert.
An announcement from the venue stated that the Grammy-winning performer, 35, 'must regretfully postpone this concert, as he and members of his team have tested positive for COVID-19,' adding that the outing will be rescheduled.
The I Need You star issued a press release and thanked his fans for all their love. "I thank all my supporters for their love and understanding. See you all soon."
Batiste had been sharing updates with fans about the upcoming concert. He posted rehearsal videos on Instagram of himself playing the keyboard and practicing for the big night.
Meanwhile, Batiste is also gearing up for his acting debut with Warner Bros’ upcoming adaptation of The Colour Purple, a feature film project based on Alice Walker’s Pulitzer Prize-winning novel of the same name, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are reportedly holding hostage all of Archie’s chances at connections hostage
Prince Harry ‘turned ballistic’ once Prince William made comments about Meghan Markle
Cara Delevingne discloses ‘some people did not want to touch her’ because of her skin condition
Adele feels grateful for a year full of blessings and lessons as she celebrates 34th birthday
Chris Sullivan and wife Rachel Reichard will welcome a baby girl in November 2022
Chaney Jones shared an adorable picture with Kanye West from their trip to Tokyo on Thursday