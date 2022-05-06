Prince Harry, Meghan Markle holding Archie’s royal connections ‘hostage’

File Footage

Experts weigh in on the consequences of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle holding Archie’s chances at connecting with the Royal Family hostage.



This observation has been made by Parenting expert Jo Austin, in an interview with Express UK.

She pointed out, “It’s much easier to keep in touch with family now than it was when I first started working with families 30 years ago.”



“FaceTime and Zoom are great, should their parents be keeping in touch that way.”

“In my experience, as long as the parents are close and on good terms, the children will definitely grow up building the same bond with their cousins as they would if they lived in the same country.”

“I believe both Beatrice and Eugenie are still friendly with Harry and Meghan and so the children will keep in touch with their cousins and family through them.”

This claim comes shortly after the couple was accused of keeping Archie away from his Cambridge cousins because of their ever-growing rift with Prince William and Kate Middleton.