Shahid Afridi breaks silence over Danish Kaneria’s allegations

Former Pakistan skipper Shahid Afridi. The News/File

KARACHI: Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi, on Friday, has reacted strongly to the allegations levelled by former spinner Danish Kaneria

In a recent interview with Indian media, Kaneria had alleged that Afridi mistreated him for being Hindu and pressurized him to convert to Islam.

Former league spinner Kaneria is facing a ban for his involvement in a spot-fixing case.

Responding to the allegations, legendary cricketer Afridi refuted Kaneria’s accusations, saying that he was himself trying to fully understand the religion at that time, the former player is referring to. “And the person saying all this, look at his own character.”

Afridi said that Kaneria defamed the country in the spot-fixing case and ended his cricket. “He is accusing me to get cheap fame and make money.”

"Kaneria was like my younger brother and I played with him in the department for many years,” the right-handed batter said and questioned the timing of these allegations after 15-20 years.

“Everyone knows about his character.”

The former captain asked, "If my attitude was bad then why he did not complain to the Pakistan Cricket Board or the department he was playing for,

“He is giving interviews to our enemy country which can incite religious sentiments,” Afridi concluded.