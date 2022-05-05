Katrina Kaif celebrates her mum’s 70th birthday with siblings: See pics

Katrina Kaif is quite often seen posting adorable moments with her family on her social media.



Earlier on Thursday, the Rajneeti actress took to Instagram to give a peek into her mom's, Suzanne Turquotte, birthday bash.

In the first photo, the Bollywood diva could be seen posing with her mother who was celebrating her 70th birthday with a chocolate cake that had written ‘Happy Birthday Mum’ on it.

In another photos, the actress was accompanied by her sisters and brother who were all smiles and jubilant on this occasion.

The Bharat star captioned the post, “Happy 70th mama. May u always live life with the joy and courage that u do … surrounded by your very noisy kids.”





Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma showered all love on the post and commented, “This is so cute.”

Farhan Akhtar, on the other hand also wished Kaif’s mother on her birthday, saying “Happy birthday”.

Dasvi famed actress Nimrat Kaur dropped in heart emoticons in the comment section.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the Bollywood beauty will next be seen in Tiger 3 along with Salman Khan and Emraan Hashmi.

Moreover, she is doing a horror-comedy genre titled Phone Bhoot opposite Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter.