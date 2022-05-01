Khloé Kardashian praises Kim Kardashian's red carpet look with Pete Davidson 

Kim Kardashian left her fans stunned with her glam look as she arrived on the red carpet for the White House Correspondents' Dinner 2022 along with her boyfriend Pete Davidson.
The pair turned heads as they made their relationship red carpet official on Saturday night in Washington D. C.
For the special appearance, the SKIMS founder wore a dazzling, high-neck silver Balenciaga gown and accessorized her look with Lorraine Schwartz jewelry.
Kim’s glam look made everyone skip a heartbeat. Her sister Khloé Kardashian also turned to her social media handle to praise the Kardashians alum’s gorgeous look.
Taking to her Instagram stories, Khloé re-shared Kim’s pictures in the shimmery gown and wrote, "I mean...." suggesting that she was speechless looking at her sister's stunning look.
In the next story, the Good American founder, who didn't make comment on Kim and Pete's red carpet debut as she merely praised her sister’s amazing look, went on to express her love for the gorgeous attire.
She wrote, “I wonder if she will let me borrow this dress one day. I ve never you so beautiful”
Kim and Pete walked the red carpet while holding hands and also shared a sweet PDA moment as Davidson was seen costing up to Kardashian.
