‘Normal People's Paul Mescal 'engaged' to girlfriend Phoebe Bridgers

Normal People actor Paul Mescal and his girlfriend Phoebe Bridgers reportedly got engaged on Thursday.

Reports are making rounds the singer has introduced Paul as her fiancé over the weekend as the pair partied at Coachella.

Phoebe, 27, was first linked to Paul, 26, when she outed herself as a huge fan of the series.

During an interview, she opened up about her feelings for the Irish actor by calling him 'the cute boy.'

She told NME magazine she got a 'little pitter-patter in my heart' when she realised he was following her on Instagram.

That same year, Phoebe asked Paul to star in her music video.

They made their debut as a couple at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art and Film Gala in 2021 and went Instagram official weeks later.

Meanwhile, Paul, who rose to fame with his performance as Connell in Normal People, hasn’t publicly acknowledged the romance but did speak about having a girlfriend.