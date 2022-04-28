Inside Rihanna, A$AP Rocky's baby shower, no-phone policy and personalised gifts

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky reportedly held a rave-themed baby shower that had no-phones policy to keep the event out of headlines.

Keeping their celebration out of the public eye, the couple reportedly held a bash on Friday to celebrate the upcoming birth while asking guests to lock their phones into pouches on arrival.

According to Hip Hollywood, RiRi rescheduled the event, initially slated to take place on Wednesday, after the rapper’s arrest at LAX airport.

As per details, the couple requested the guests to don neon clothes while everyone left with personalised gifts.

One of the presents was a T-shirt which read, 'I Went To Rih & Rocky’s Rave Shower And All I Got Was This Amazing Shirt.'

The couple, who announced that they were expecting their first child in January, has been hit by reports that the 33-year-old have been cheating on the Umbrella hitmaker.



It was recently reported that a mother-of-three has claimed that the hip-hop artist has been 'secretly messaging' her for months.