Britney Spears spends time with fiancé Sam Asghari after announcing social media hiatus

Music sensation Britney Spears is currently having the best time of her life with her fiancé Sam Asghari.
After announcing her social media hiatus in the wake of her pregnancy, the Gimme More singer was seen enjoying a sunny day out with her boyfriend, leaving fans in awe.
On Wednesday, Asghari took to his Instagram and posted a selfie video shot alongside the Toxic singer from their outing.
Asghari, 28, who is a fitness professional, was seen donning a grey tank top as he posed with the Criminal singer, 40, as they enjoyed a beautiful sunny day and the gorgeous view of the shoreline from the cliff.
In the clip, set to the sounds of Ruhsuzmuzisyen, Spears was seen wearing a pink athletic top with black sunglasses with white frames.
Meanwhile, the Can You Keep A Secret star recently shared his thoughts on fatherhood and parenting in an interview with Access Hollywood.
Asghari said, “This is my baby. My first baby…that [revealing the gender] is up to her, I don’t want to [know].”
“But, yhat is something I want to wait for…if it is a daughter it is gonna be the most spoiled princess ever. If it’s a son, it is going to be the toughest son ever,” he added.
Jack Whitehall recalls a ‘scary’ incident when a guy put him in headlock on stage over a joke
Khloe's short was cropped to a more adequate length prior to her appearance on the show
Joe Rogan shared his views on the ongoing million-dollar lawsuit between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard
Priyanka Chopra misses her late father, shares a photo of him on her Insta post
Shailene Woodley, Aaron Rodgers split up after giving their romance another chance
Shanna Moakler and Travis Barker were married from 2004 to 2008 and share two kids