Britney Spears spends time with fiancé Sam Asghari after announcing social media hiatus

Music sensation Britney Spears is currently having the best time of her life with her fiancé Sam Asghari.

After announcing her social media hiatus in the wake of her pregnancy, the Gimme More singer was seen enjoying a sunny day out with her boyfriend, leaving fans in awe.

On Wednesday, Asghari took to his Instagram and posted a selfie video shot alongside the Toxic singer from their outing.

Asghari, 28, who is a fitness professional, was seen donning a grey tank top as he posed with the Criminal singer, 40, as they enjoyed a beautiful sunny day and the gorgeous view of the shoreline from the cliff.

In the clip, set to the sounds of Ruhsuzmuzisyen, Spears was seen wearing a pink athletic top with black sunglasses with white frames.

Meanwhile, the Can You Keep A Secret star recently shared his thoughts on fatherhood and parenting in an interview with Access Hollywood.

Asghari said, “This is my baby. My first baby…that [revealing the gender] is up to her, I don’t want to [know].”

“But, yhat is something I want to wait for…if it is a daughter it is gonna be the most spoiled princess ever. If it’s a son, it is going to be the toughest son ever,” he added.