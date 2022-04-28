Shanna Moakler gets 'infuriated' by Travis Barker's romance with Kourtney Kardashian

FileFootage

Travis Barker’s ex-wife Shanna Moakler reportedly gets ‘infuriated’ by ex-hubby's romance with Kourtney Kardashian.



The 47-year-old model, who recently claimed to have ‘no business’ with the former husband’s love-life with the reality star, is 'still in love' with Blink-182 drummer.

An insider told The Sun that Moakler has told her fans that she “is still in love with Travis. She keeps saying she isn’t but her friends know she is still in love with him because she talks about him incessantly.

“They keep telling her to stay out of Kourtney and Travis’ business and not to create any drama but she rarely listens,” the insider spilt to the outlet.

“Every time any news breaks about Kourtney and Travis she gets infuriated - because of her feelings for him,” the publication reported.

“She also hates that her kids spend so much time with the Kardashians and that they enjoy it so much,” the outlet added.

Moakler and Barker were married from 2004 to 2008 and welcomed a son Landon, 18, and a daughter Alabama, 16.