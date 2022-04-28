Cate Blanchett calls Elon Musk's Twitter takeover 'very, very dangerous'

Tesla founder Elon Musk has successfully acquired a 100 percent stake in Twitter for approximately $44 billion on Monday.

A number of Hollywood celebrities have been reacting to Musk’s recent purchase, with some announcing that they would be abandoning their accounts.

Actress Cate Blanchett has said Musk’s recent takeover of Twitter is ‘very dangerous’

While attending the Chaplin Award Gala in New York on Monday, the Don’t Look Up actress briefly spoke about her views on the trending issue.

“It’s dangerous,” she told Variety. “That’s all I have to say, it’s very, very dangerous.”

The Carol star is not alone in her critical views of Musk’s takeover. Earlier, Jameela Jamil also quit from the micro-blogging site.

The Good Place actor bid farewell to Twitter with a final post, reading: “I fear this free speech bid is going to help this platform reach its final form of totally lawless hate, bigotry, and misogyny.”

She had earlier joked, "One good thing about Elon buying twitter is that I will *FINALLY* leave and stop being a complete menace to society on here. So it’s win win for you all really."