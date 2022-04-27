Viola Davis says critics were 'incredibly hurtful' on her role in The First Lady

File Footage

Viola Davis has recently reacted to the negative criticism she received for her portrayal of Michelle Obama in The First Lady.



Last week, Davis faced severe backlash for the role from the viewers who watched the show premiered on April 17.

Some called her out for the “exaggerated facial expressions” and others for constantly pursing her lips “too much” that appeared as “duck face”.

During her interview with BBC’s Today program, the Academy Award winner described the negative feedback as “incredibly hurtful”.

Considering criticism is an “occupational hazard” of acting, Davis feels that every time there cannot be an awards-worthy performance.

The Help actress explained, “They always feel like they're telling you something that you don't know. Somehow that you’re living a life that you are surrounded by people who lie to you and I am going to be the person that leans in and tells you the truth. So it gives them an opportunity to be cruel to you.”

However, she added that it is “her job as a leader to make bold choices”.

Davis also clarified that “it’s impossible to play someone famous as Obama because eventually “either you are doing too much or not enough”.

“People know how they walk, how they talk and how they hold their pearls, so it’s very difficult,” she remarked.

As far as critics are concerned, she noted that they absolutely “serve no purpose”.