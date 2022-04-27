Channing Tatum dances with Salma Hayek as he turns 42

A video of Channing Tatum dancing with Salma Hayen garnered more than 2.5 million people views within a few hours on Tuesday.
The video was posted by Salma Hayek as she wished the Hollywood hunk on his birthday.
"Happy Birthday Channing!!!! You’re such a Joy to be around," Hayek captioned the video on Instagram.
Born in 1980, Tatum celebrated his 42nd birthday on Tuesday.
