Channing Tatum dances with Salma Hayek as he turns 42

Wednesday April 27, 2022
By Web Desk
April 27, 2022
A video of Channing Tatum dancing with Salma Hayen garnered more than 2.5 million people views within  a few hours  on Tuesday.

The video was posted by Salma Hayek as she wished the Hollywood hunk on his birthday.

"Happy Birthday Channing!!!! You’re such a Joy to be around," Hayek captioned the video on Instagram.

Born in 1980, Tatum celebrated his 42nd birthday on Tuesday.