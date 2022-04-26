Will Smith to 'practice yoga and meditation' after getting banned from Oscars

Will Smith is all geared up to practice yoga and meditation for some time Academy banned the actor from Oscars for the next year.

The Kind Richard actor was recently spotted at Mumbai airport after lying low since the infamous incident that proved to be a big shock for his career.

However, People magazine recently reported that the 53-year-old actor “travelled to India for spiritual purposes, to practice yoga and meditation.”

This came after Smith vowed to ‘ensure’ that he never allows ‘violence to overtake reason’ in his statement.

"The list of those I have hurt is long and includes Chris, his family, many of my dear friends and loved ones, all those in attendance, and global audiences at home. I betrayed the trust of the Academy," he said at the time.

He continued, “I want to put the focus back on those who deserve attention for their achievements and allow the Academy to get back to the incredible work it does to support creativity and artistry in film.

"Change takes time, and I am committed to doing the work to ensure that I never again allow violence to overtake reason,” he added.