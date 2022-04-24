Prince Harry’s California neighbours react to his ‘US is home’ comment

File Footage





Prince Harry may feel like the US is his home now, but his neighbours in California seem to think quite the opposite, reported The Daily Star.

Meghan and Harry moved in to their Montecito, California home in 2020 after stepping down as senior royals in the UK, and have since lived there with their two kids, Archie and Lilibet.

Just last week, Harry told NBC News’ Hoda Kotb that the States was now ‘home’ to him. He also said: “We've been welcomed with open arms and we've got such a great community up in Santa Barbara.”

However, according to a Montecito Journal writer, Richard Mineards, Prince Harry’s claim couldn’t be farther from the truth.

Mineards said: “Harry and Meghan haven’t become part of the community and I think a lot of people are bristling about that really.”

He added: “It’s such a lovely place to go out and they’ve been a no show. There is this big question of, ‘Where are they?'”

Both Prince Harry and Meghan are yet to comment on Mineard’s claims.