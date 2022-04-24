Prince Harry resistance towards step-mom Camilla in first meeting revealed

Prince Harry strained relationship with Camilla Parker Bowels is unearthed by royal author.

Journalist Tina Brown admits that the Duke of Sussex to date "can't stand" his father's second wife.

Knowing about his father's infidelity towards mother Diana, Harry particularly struggled in accepting Camilla.

When the brothers were officially introduced to the Duchess of Cornwall, Harry "unnerved her with long silences and smouldering resentful stares."

At a particular instance, Harry got really upset when Camilla changed his old bedroom at Highgrove House in Gloucestershire into her dressing room.

In 2022, Queen announced that Camilla will be taking over as Queen Consort when Charles becomes King after her death.

Ms Brown told The Telegraph that Harry has not fully accepted the decision.

“William has accepted Camilla in terms of what she means to his father. He’s been grown-up about it. ‘My father loves this woman, I can’t fight it, so I won’t.’

“Harry, on the other hand, can’t stand Camilla. He doesn’t want Camilla to be queen, he’s very angry that it’s happening.

"He has not made his peace with it and he probably never will.”