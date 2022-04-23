Prince Harry could come to UK after 'bitter legal battle': Report

Prince Harry wants to be there for the Queen at her Platinum Jubilee with wife and kids.

In between him and the Queen, there is an ugly legal battle that the Duke is currently fighting against UK Home Office. Harry has sued the government for cutting his taxpayer-funded security.

Harry is hesitant to return to London with his family as he poses danger to his safety.

As per the Mirror, "a resolution on the security issue could be close between Harry and the Met Police, who deliver the protection."

A source close to the Sussexes reveals that Harry is eager for Queen to meet daughter Lilibet.

They told the Mirror: "Harry loved seeing his grandmother again and he is acutely aware of her advancing years.

“He is desperate for Lily to meet her great-grandmother and for Archie to see her again now he is likely to enjoy and remember the event.”