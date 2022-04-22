Meghan Markle, Prince Harry slammed for 'trading royal intimacies'

File Footage

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry slammed for ‘audacious’ “trading’ of “royal intimacies”.



This claim has been made by royal author and biographer Robert Lacey in his latest piece for The Times.

There he wrote, “The tragic paradox of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex is that they proclaim their wish to escape the royal circus, but that’s all they really want to talk about - while taking TV camera crews round the world to record them doing so.”

He also referenced Meghan Markle’s comments to Oprah Winfrey about simply ‘picking up the phone and ringing’ Queen Elizabeth once she found out about Prince Philip’s hospitalization.

At the time she said, “This morning, I woke up earlier than H and saw a note from someone on our team in the UK saying the Duke of Edinburgh had gone to the hospital.”

“I just picked up the phone and I called the Queen just to check in. Just like, I would... you know... that’s what we do. It’s like, being able to default to not having to every moment go, ‘Is that appropriate?’”

Before concluding his piece Mr Lacey quipped, “So it has come to this — the defiantly ex-royal couple are actually trading in royal intimacies.”