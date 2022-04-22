Nicolas Cage to name his and wife Riko Shibata’s daughter after late John Lennon

Nicolas Cage announced he will be welcoming a daughter with his wife Riko Shibata in a latest interview.



In an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show, the Pig actor made the big announcement as he shared he will be naming his little one after late John Lennon and his father August 'Augie' Coppola.

“I'm gonna have a little girl,” the 58-year-old star said on the show.

He added, “Because of Across The Universe (song), her name is gonna be Lennon Augie, Augie after my father.”

The actor recalled how he felt "frozen, paralyzed by the music” when he first heard the song played by his disc jockey father at his radio station saying it’s his "favourite song ever written".

Cage then said he and wife will be calling their daughter “Lenny for short.”

“I'm thrilled. It's going to be the biggest adventure of my life,” the actor concluded.

Cage is already a father to two sons, Weston Coppola Cage and Kal-El Coppola Cage, from his previous relationships.

It was announced in January that the actor will welcome his first child with fifth wife Shibata.



Earlier, in a conversation with Access Hollywood, the actor had shared his happiness on the upcoming addition in his family while promoting his film The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent.

Cage had told the news outlet, “I’m extremely excited.”

“My boys are all grown up, and I miss going to the toy store, I miss singing lullabies and rocking in the rocking chair,” he added. “I’m looking forward to getting back to that.”