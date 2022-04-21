Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra baby name disclosed!

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra have picked a cute name for their daughter, reports TMZ.

The Quantico star along with her singer husband call their bundle of joy Malti Marie. The name was disclosed through the baby's birth certificate obtained by the media out.

Malti means 'moonlight' in Sanskrit. The couple's baby was born at a hospital in San Diego, Calif on Jan 15.

“We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate,” a joint statement shared on Instagram earlier this year.

“We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much.”

In her earlier interviews, Priyanka often expressed her desire to welcome children with Nick Jonas.

“It is something that I definitely want to do and I’m hoping that whenever God wills it, at the right, opportune time, it’ll happen,” she told Tatler magazine.